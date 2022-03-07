Perhaps there is one positive outcome that could arise from the brutally evil acts of a sociopathic dictator named Putin. Maybe just maybe some Americans that have forgotten that democracy with all its flaws is still 1,000% better than a dictatorship — any dictatorship.
Perhaps they will also see that those who promulgate lies, misinformation, and conspiracy theories for money, for pleasure or for political gain, are in league with the sociopaths, the dictators, or as some would say, the devil.
Stan Brooks
Winchester
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.