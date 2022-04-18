Dear President Joe Biden,
The American public is not as stupid as you think we are. In your speech, you kept calling the 8.5% consumer inflation number (CPI) “Putin’s price hike.” Come on man!
The Fed desires for inflation to be around 2% to 2.5%. The number has exceeded 2.5% for the last 11 months, long before the war that started on Feb. 24. The CPI for just the last 8 months is as follows: 5.3% in August; 5.4% in September; 6.2% in October; 6.8% in November; 7% in December; 7.5% in January; 7.9% in February; and 8.5% in March. Notice any trend Mr. President?
Then there’s the producer price index in March, which rose a whopping 11.2% in a year. This is the inflation rate for producing companies. I bet you won’t talk about this number. The PPI had the largest month-to-month increase since the PPI was revamped in 2009. The Fed recently put in a .25 interest rate hike — one of six or seven planned for this year.
But for inflation; not only is the barn gate open, the horse is in another county. The Fed’s response to inflation has been too little and way too late. Higher consumer inflation is coming, and it’s been on a nice climb since long before Putin’s war. Maybe you should suggest that Americans start cutting back as food and other items are going to go higher.
Sincerely,
An average American that can see through your lies.
Scott Miller
Frederick County
