“Stupidity is something unshakable; nothing attacks it without breaking itself against it; it is of the nature of granite, hard and resistant.” — Gustave Flaubert
Recently one of the most colorful and idiotic thugs who attacked the Nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 pleaded guilty to various crimes and was sentenced to a stretch in federal prison. This is Jacob Chansley, the self-styled QAnon Shaman; he of the bare chest, red, white and blue face paint, and horns! It seems that out of a sense of self-survival he has forsworn QAnon and now prefers to be known simply as The Shaman. He has also, it seems, turned on his former idol, The Donald, and now reviles him. Expediency rules the day. This turnaround was no doubt motivated in part by his willingness to renounce Trump out of a sense of self-preservation, but also because he was miffed that Trump did not grant him a pardon while he still could.
As stupid as Chansley clearly is, it turns out that he is the genius of the family. His family was opposed to his pleading guilty to the charges he was convicted of, advising him to hold out until Trump is reinstated in the near future. At that time, their logic goes, Trump would grant him a pardon. This advice is bad on so many levels it simply defies belief anyone could be so stupid as to suggest this course of action. Stupid is as stupid does. Long live stupid on the right!
Michael Rae is a resident of Winchester.
I always spell Trump tRump, but the Star likes to “correct” my spelling in that regard. Wonder why they don’t correct my other spelling errers?
I'm told many people are saying, I don't know, but many are saying that this guy is really an FBI agent posing as Antifa. I have it on good authority
“Oh shooter
There are plenty of ways that you can hurt a man
And bring him to the ground
You can beat him, you can cheat him
You can treat him bad and leave him when he's down
But I'm ready, yes, I'm ready for you
I'm standing on my own two feet
Out of the doorway the bullets rip
Repeating to the sound of the beat oh yeah
Another one bites the dust“…
And the Shaman learns a tough, valuable, and altogether predictable lesson. No one matters more to the malignant narcissist than himself.
The damage “The Donald” has done to this country can barely be measured. Unfortunately, millions live in a fantasy cult world of lies and conspiracies. What’s worse is many of those same are dying of Covid.
Our democracy is under threat and those of us who love our country need to be wary of that and be ready to make our vote count.
It is embarrassing to share a country with people like these.
