Questioning elections’ credibility could ruin the country
If you were going to construct an open government that worked for everyone, what would you do? You’d ensure that everyone had their say by encouraging trust in the voting process and making sure that each and every vote counted.
Turn that around — how would you destroy a free and open government? You’d generate distrust by attacking the credibility of the voting process and try to eliminate voting entirely by those unlikely to vote for you. That is what the Republicans are now doing — attacking our democracy by lying and cheating in order to thwart the will of the voters.
The same voting system that elected Trump in 2016 also elected Biden in 2020 — but there was no attack on the credibility of the vote in 2016. It has never been more important to vote for those who will allow you to vote your conscience and to avoid selecting candidates from a party trying to cancel your vote entirely. Generating controversy by lying is a direct attack on our country — and it is much more dangerous and damaging than anything that the external enemies of our country could ever have dreamed up.
When you consider who to vote for, please think about what it takes to make a country strong. Vote for those who have spent their lives learning — not those who have spent their lives lying. Thank you.
Michael Byrnes
Winchester
Experience matters, vote for Richard Bell
Richard Bell has served our country and community in so many ways for a long time, beginning with his service in the Navy. Upon moving his family to Winchester in 1997, Richard embarked on a very successful business career and began to volunteer, serving on numerous local boards including the School Board and City Council.
I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Richard professionally and personally on many fronts, business and community-based. I have seen the great things Richard and his business have done renovating, preserving and restoring buildings turning them from dilapidated structures to beautiful, functioning income-producing properties. He and his wife, Sarah make great business and life partners as many of these buildings are their personal projects.
I served on the Top of Virginia Chamber Board with Richard. His service was sterling, ultimately becoming the chair of the board. Richard has been a driving force on the Green Circle Initiative, served as board president of Preservation of Historic Winchester, and chair of Winchester/Frederick County Economic Development Committee. Richard transitioned from the School Board, where he was very involved in the site selection and construction of the new John Kerr Elementary School, the transformation of the old John Kerr to the Innovation Center, and planned redevelopment of Frederick Douglass School.
I support Richard Bell for reelection to City Council as he is a proven community servant and leader and friend. Experience matters.
Harry Smith
Winchester
Winchester is lucky to have Hovermale
I have known Heather Hovermale since she was hired by Alex Iden nearly 10 years ago. In that time, Heather has prosecuted cases in all three courts at the Joint Judicial Center. She has handled simple traffic and misdemeanor cases in General District Court. She has tackled difficult domestic violence cases and sensitive juvenile matters in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. In Circuit Court, I have watched her take on the toughest violent crimes, including malicious woundings, arsons, rapes and murders — and secure convictions.
Heather is a smart and capable attorney, able to deliver punishment to those who deserve it. She also knows that justice doesn’t always require a jail sentence. Like Marc Abrams before her, she knows that sometimes a little mercy can do a lot of good.
Heather is running unopposed; however, I would proudly vote for her over any attorney in the city.
Winchester is lucky to have Heather Hovermale as our next Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Sheriff Les Taylor
Winchester
