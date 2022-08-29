Questioning the city’s Armory sale
Why did the City of Winchester ever sell its 50% stake in the Armory to Shenandoah University for $1 back in 2006?
Based on my research, this is what I have learned about the sales transactions of the former Armory building.
The city sold its 50% stake to SU for $1 on June 26, 2006, through a quit claim deed and Shenandoah paid $750,000 in July of 2009. The $1 amount, to clarify, was basically donated to SU. The $1.00 transaction fee freed the City of Winchester of any future liability.
What is a Virginia Quitclaim Deed? A Virginia quitclaim deed form (sometimes called a quick claim deed or quit claim deed) transfers Virginia real estate from the current owner (grantor) to the new owner (grantee) without a warranty of title. The grantee acquires only the interest that the grantor had.
Snippet from The Winchester Star, July 13, 2009:
Though Shenandoah University recently bought the old armory for $750,000, school president Tracy Fitzsimmons said the memories of troops like Beasley and Cherry will be preserved.
To close, if it was not a 50/50 ownership between the City and VA Dept of Military Affairs, then City Council needs to explain why would the City of Winchester sell a piece of property with tax assessment of $1.9 million for just $750k back in 2009 with approximately 2.252 acres?
