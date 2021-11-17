Tuesday’s paper of “articles” sourced from the AP and The Washington Post was replete with left-wing bias posing as real journalism. Readers who recognize these sources for what they are were probably not shocked, just reminded of the sad state of journalism in this country.
However with respect to the article, “Charlottesville labeled 86% of students as gifted. Will learning improve?” — Since when does reporting (vs. commentating) embrace the author expressing clear opinions such as “… one of the most remarkable changes to gifted education I have ever seen” and “As far as I can tell this is unprecedented” (and the entire paragraph that follows)? Since when does The Star publish as a news article a clear opinion piece that should be reserved for the Editorials page?
And now to the opinion, ahem, article itself. When Charlottesville designates fully 86% of its students as “gifted,” then no one is gifted as far as that system is concerned. Resources designated to teach the truly gifted are spread over virtually every student in the system, thereby removing any benefit of identifying gifted students in the first place and denying them the targeted attention that enables them to excel. Moreover, the concept of identifying who is truly gifted is cheapened and diluted to the point of insignificance. Everyone who shows up gets a trophy and we don’t keep score.
The social re-engineering that is happening in Charlottesville, Loudoun, Thomas Jefferson High School, and Northern Virginia generally is why Republicans have so effectively seized on education in the Commonwealth.
Ian Macoy
Bluemont
