Quick reply appreciated

Thank you, Barry Creek

Your quick reply to those of us suffering from the Trex manufacturing noise is so very appreciated! Thank you for letting us know that you are concerned and are currently working to make changes that will reduce the noise volume. I know you are a busy person and just the fact that you took time to write a reply to address our issues means so much to me. You have given us a fantastic gift that will keep on giving. Thank you and have a very blessed Christmas!

Kitty Stein Frederick County

- Contact Cynthia Cather Burton at cburton@winchesterstar.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.