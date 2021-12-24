Quick reply appreciated
Thank you, Barry Creek
Your quick reply to those of us suffering from the Trex manufacturing noise is so very appreciated! Thank you for letting us know that you are concerned and are currently working to make changes that will reduce the noise volume. I know you are a busy person and just the fact that you took time to write a reply to address our issues means so much to me. You have given us a fantastic gift that will keep on giving. Thank you and have a very blessed Christmas!
Kitty Stein Frederick County
