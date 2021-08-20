Can't remember when anything on the front page of any newspaper has brought a smile to my face.
Thank you for the endearing Aug. 19 front-page photo, "Rainy day friends," showing two children clasping hands and sharing a tiny umbrella.
The photo reminds us of what we adults could and should be. Thank you!
Barbara Lockwood
Frederick County
(1) comment
Thanks, Barbara, we all need a smile. Actually, my favorite picture was the little girl jumping her adorable goat at the fair. That little goat was so white it glowed. I have gray/white horses. I know how hard she worked.
