Re-elect incumbent REC directors
I encourage Rappahannock Electric Cooperative Member-Owners to participate in the REC election process and also strongly endorse Sanford Reaves, Randy Thomas and Gene Campbell for re-election.
Why vote for the incumbent directors? They work diligently to find the right balance between reliability, affordability and sustainability. They understand the budget process to ensure maximum reliability REC’s grid in a cost-effective manner. They understand the financial struggles facing many REC members and understand electric bills can be a major part of their budget. They take seriously the responsibility to keep power affordable. Along with all REC Directors, they care about the environment. To be environmentally sustainable, Cooperative Sun Share was introduced, and more renewal energy is continually being added to REC’s power supply. While sustainability is important, your REC directors understand it must also be balanced between having an affordable and reliable power supply.
As you participate in the REC election be assured that whether it’s finding solutions to rural broadband or keeping rates affordable, Sanford, Randy, and Gene are all committed to serving REC Members in a balanced, transparent and accountable manner. Please vote to re-elect them so REC can continue to maintain the right balance between reliability, affordability, and sustainability.
Chris Shipe Chairman, REC Board of Directors
(1) comment
Speaking as a resident of Clarke County, I have been impressed with the steady improvements that have been made throughout the county, and the new infrastructure that has made the frequent, prolonged power outages we used to endure, a thing of the past. REC's dedication to satisfying our power needs is remarkable - and we are lucky to have them at this time.
