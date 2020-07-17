Re-elect Obenshain to SVEC board
I encourage Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative member-owners to participate in the upcoming election of directors and encourage you to vote for Suzanne Obenshain. All member-owners vote for all directors from all districts. Suzanne is up for re-election. As a former SVEC director, I served with Suzanne and know that she has the vision and determination to represent all the member-owners. She has worked diligently to be responsive and transparent to ensure the Cooperative follows best governance practices. She has demonstrated her leadership on the board. She will continue to work hard to find a balance between the many competing interests for the benefit of the all the member-owners. She will respond to the needs of the member-owners and provide safe, affordable and reliable electric power. And hey folks, she is just plain honest! I encourage the SVEC member-owners to join me in re-electing Suzanne Obenshain as director for another term. You now can vote in person, by mail, or online.
Richard C. Shickle Frederick County
