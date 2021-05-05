I support the re-election of Supervisor Dave Stegmaier in the Shawnee District Republican Primary on Saturday, May 15th, 2021 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Millwood Station Banquet Hall. Dave is the most experienced person for the job and not just because he has been serving on the Board of Supervisors for 6 months, but because he has served two members of Congress, Frank Wolf and Barbara Comstock, as Director of Community Outreach. He is also a past Chairman of the Frederick County Republican Committee, helping fellow conservatives get elected since 2007.
Dave doesn't just politic though. He engages his community with actual service to others. Dave serves on the Board of Directors of the Highland Food Pantry; Board of Directors of Shenandoah Valley Community Residences; serves on the Prevention Committee of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition; was a mentor for a Bright Futures Program and was on the Public Policy Committee of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber. Dave is also a lay leader at John Mann United Methodist Church.
Dave is also a good human being. He is friendly and approachable. Dave immerses himself in the issues with a desire to strike the right balance between government and the power of the people. He is honest and stands up for the little guy. And he is humble, kind and cares about others. He supports low taxes, responsive county government, public safety, the Second Amendment, and good public schools. Re-elect Dave Stegmaier.
I went though FCPS years ago. My son just recently went through FCPS. Both of us can tell you that, despite taking AP courses, students are ill prepared for college. Let me be clear - FCPS does not provide the bag for the buck. Raising taxes each year is not the fix. The fix is to reform FCPS and make it a good school system. I would not object to higher taxes IF my money was not being thrown away. Stop throwing good money after bad. Admit the issues exist and step up to the plate and fix them. Get a new School Superintendent not beholden to the teacher unions who will be transparent with the budget. I am not anti-school. I am anti wasting money on a lossy school system.
More lies from an anonymous source. I went to FCPS many years ago and was very well prepared to graduate in four years from an accredited university. Both of my son's graduated from FCPS recently. Both are distintively different in their education paths, but both were very well prepared academically to excel at The University of Virginia and Lord Fairfax Community College and Shenandoah University. Whatever griefs this person has against our school system, a quality education is not something that they can complain about.
Dave Stegmaier may be a good human being but he is a lousy Supervisor. He doesn't state his positions and then he votes the wrong way and surprises those that voted for him like me. We have serious school funding issues in this county and half of the Board of Supervisors want to pretend they don't exist and just raise taxes. That's not the answer. The answer is to **fix" FCPS from the top down. That means a new School Supervisor that will be transparent and responsive and not beholden to the teacher unions. That means a School Board that will not be yes men. Step one is to vote Josh Ludwig.
See Winchester Star Editorial Page, this anonymous poster will complain about other real life people posting facts about his/her lies, but will still spread their own lies to further their own cause. Maybe what this person needs to do instead of bashing those who are currently trying to help this county is to step up and do something theirself. Seems that there are several spots on the School Board that will be open this fall. Maybe this person can run for the School Board and destroy our schools from within. Then they will not have to heap lies and blame upon those who are actually in the trenches doing the work for the taxpayers of Frederick County.
I thought this was about steigmeir and as usual, it has warped into another episode of crazytown of the tRump republiclan party.....smh
what steigmeir position on the tRump Big Lie... that will clarify things for the tRump GQOP cult
