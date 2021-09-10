To my fellow Veterans and our community,
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of September 11th, a morning that forever changed our lives by an attack on our homeland. It was a sobering day marked by loss and grief. 9/11 is also remembered, however, for the heroism and grace that arose across our nation.
While thousands were injured and killed that day, thousands more responded in the days, months and years that followed. In the aftermath of 9/11, countless brave men and women stepped up to serve their country. Among those called to action are the Post-9/11 Veterans that we remember, and that we are honored to serve today.
One of the most important ways that we can each be available and support our Veterans from all periods of service is to Reach Out. To Connect. To Be There.
September is Suicide Prevention Month, in which we increase our continued focus and awareness. If we haven’t already done so, let us consider reaching out to a Veteran during this month. Let’s connect with our Veteran families and loved ones, and remember that trained VA counselors are available and ready to listen.
If you are a Veteran or know of a Veteran in need of support, contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 to receive free, confidential support available 24/7.
May we always be grateful for the heroes who responded to the events of 9/11, and may we forever honor those who have defended us all.
Yours in service,
Kenneth W. Allensworth, FACHE
Martinsburg VA Medical Center Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.