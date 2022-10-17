Roll over Charles Wesley, the world has moved in! Witness the Bible’s prophecy that we would see a falling away of those professing faith in Jesus before He returns.
The Oct. 11 Associated Press article in The Winchester Star about the “breaking up” of the United Methodist Church was a clear description of the UMC’s worldly approach to resolving its problem. I was raised in that denomination but left it 40 years ago for the very reason there are these fissures now being suffered by its present-day congregations — lack of sound Bible teaching.
The referenced article speaks of the need to “discern what God’s will is” (the Bible isn’t His will?); being “committed to the denomination” (where’s the commitment to Christ?); touting an “educational series on hot topics including the schism, guns, abortion and COVID-19” (no Bible topics, though I guess “the schism” might qualify?); the dollar basis on which withdrawals from the conferences are based (money is always on the menu, and the level of authority the Book of Discipline holds over the Bible in solving a problem (measuring where a person stands by how much of “the Book” is followed?). Not a single mention of the Bible was made in the entire article.
Shall we blame the writer? The reading was more like the minutes from a Board Room gathering. It’s truly sad that in measuring unity within the church we see world standards applied. Truly sad. Folks, I don’t think our Lord and Savior can be pleased with this report.
Charles Duke
White Post
