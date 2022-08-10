It depresses me that it is so terribly easy to tell someone’s preferred information source. People, including some that I know and like, will say something and I will instantly know that they reside in the alternate universe bubble of Fox News.
I have taken to studying Fox’s coverage of major events, and their coverage follows familiar patterns. They will not tell you what really happened (or what is actually in some legislation, etc., etc.), they will only cover what the Republican opposition says about it. Or wait until the next day, and then only report on what the Republican rebuttal is. Or (even more commonly) just ignore the real story of the day when they don’t like it and find some crime where an immigrant or Democrat was involved for their big splashy headline.
They are not actually a news organization at all, because they are not journalists. Journalists follow rules of evidence, have a code of ethics, and make an effort to report facts, while they intentionally slant for profit.
Don’t take my word for any of this. Get informed — a good neutral start to your day can be memeorandum.com (careful of the spelling). They list the major stories and link to what everyone says about them — including Murdoch outlets like Fox or The New York Post, and often even Breitbart or the Washington Examiner. Read a number of reports, across the right-center-left spectrum. Get informed!
John Gerbi
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.