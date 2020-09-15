Last Friday, Murray Shantz published a scathing assessment of the insidious infiltration of socialism into our public schools. I applaud him for this, because, unlike our anonymous trolls who revel in the safety of anonymity, Mr. Shantz put his name to his claims.
Now I would like to challenge Mr. Shantz by asking him to supply the relevant sections of the Virginia Standards of Learning that involve socialist indoctrination; I care enough to be curious. Any code sections will be fine. As anyone even remotely involved in education can tell you, if it's not in the SOLs, it's not getting taught. So please, Mr. Shantz, show us the cunning plan of those socialists.
We are coming to realize that "socialism" is the boogeyman word for the conservatives; it's more important to sound scary than to have backing. Webster's defines it as such: any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods or a system of society or group living in which there is no private property or a system or condition of society in which the means of production are owned and controlled by the state.
I challenge the other anonymous commenters to do the same.
This creepy little man repeats the same responses to everything.
Creepy little man child has been brainwashed to the point he doesn't see a socialist when he looks into a mirror.
Hush, coward. You have been publicly challenged.
Hush, coward. You have been publicly challenged.
Bryan, did your mother help you write this little letter?
Hush, Goat Boy. You have been publicly challenged.
I guess his bestie Spock is a coward as well. He is a fool I do not waste my time with Nuri, he goes by several different names on Facebook. He seems to change his name when people figure him out.
Mr. Nuri –
My name is Robina Rich Bouffault. I am a non-anonymous, former school board member in Clarke County, and am still very interested in whether or not our educators are doing what they should to ensure that the students are receiving a good education, founded on not only basic education such as “the 3 Rs” (reading, writing and arithmetic), but also solid CTE courses (Career & Technical Education).
I must alas disagree with your comment that “As anyone even remotely involved in education can tell you, if it's not in the SOLs, it's not getting taught.” Certainly, in the past that might have been fairly accurate. Not today.
Increasingly, traditional teaching tools are being displaced by so-called inclusion programs that are being imposed on Virginia’s public schools. I would direct you to the VDOE website, where you can search for the VDOE’s “Office of Equity & Community Engagement”, and then click on the “Planning Equity Audit” all school divisions must fill out for their return to school this year, a 4-page pdf file that may startle you. It has very little to do with the SOLs. In case you cannot find it, I have downloaded it, and would be happy to send it to you if you ask me (robinarich5@gmail.com).
Additionally, on our own public school website, you will find, buried within, an indication for parents, directing them to the following website:
“Parent Website: https://www.commonsensemedia.org/
This site contains resources for choosing movies, apps, websites, and games that appropriate for your students (searchable by age). There is also information included on digital citizenship research.”
Parents are increasingly abandoning our public school systems for a reason – they choose home-schooling, or if they can afford it, private schools, even if they have to take out loans. This is not good for anyone.
So inclusion and equity constitute the insidious socialist indoctrination?
Something everyone needs to know about Bryan Nuri - He will continually ask for information and then he will ignore it.
Hush Goat Boy
Hush, Goat Boy. I already told you...
I do believe that the "leftist socialist agenda" is somehow related to the "antifa blm agenda", which grew out of the "homosexual agenda" that was spawned by the "feminist agenda". These "agendas" have been around for years, used to stoke the fears of the insecure and paranoid...they are sure "someone" is going to "get what they have" or get what they somehow "don't deserve." It's somewhat disconcerting that they are obsessed with bathrooms and pedophilia, bad childhoods I suppose. I hope you get an answer but I doubt it.
They see so many insidious plots it's almost like they are just making things up in order to keep people busy and afraid all of the time!
What a cunning plan...
[thumbup]
Webster's defines it as such: any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods or a system of society or group living in which there is no private property or a system or condition of society in which the means of production are owned and controlled by the state. Webster’s definition should scare you to death. No private property, no production unless government controlled is totally not what our great country was founded on. That form of government has never been successful. Bryan someone’s at your door. Oh it’s the government and they want your house, so it’s all good. Right?
I
If that was all you took from this, you kinda missed the point. Socialism is thrown around as a scare word with no actual substance, especially in regard to Democratic candidates. Can you show is where any modern candidate has seriously considered any of these policies?
Single payer, government run healthcare comes to mind! Most all of The Green New Deal, as do most of Bernie Sanders' ideas for Free everything. Its only a minor step before they limit your income, consumption, and house size, all in the name of their "Progressive" ideas. Notice how they drop liberal or socialist terms for the more acceptable label,"progressive".
