I was interested in the “Out of the Past” dispatch from Hayfield of July 25, 1922, 100 years ago today, about the appearance of a huge airship over the fields there. It had an American flag and “A-4” on its side, and passengers visible inside smoking and playing cards in what was an open, high-sided canoe-like control car, with an engine and propeller at the back. It was in fact U.S. Army Airship A-4, and despite being called a dirigible, was the first blimp (non-rigid airship) commissioned by the Army after WWI. She was built in 1919 by Goodyear, with a length of 162 feet and a 70 hp engine that could move the ship at a cruising speed of 35 mph. She served at least until 1923, when she is reported to have gone back to Goodyear for a refit and disappears from history. She was possibly dismantled in favor of more modern, larger designs then being developed. The A-4 was stationed primarily at Langley Field (now Air Force Base) at Hampton, VA. She was used in training, was an important experimental aircraft (among the first air to ground radio transmissions), and was used by Gen. Billy Mitchell to promote the development of military air power. In July of 1922 the A-4 was transferred to the Army Balloon and Airship School at Fort Scott, Illinois, and what the farmers saw in Hayfield that day on a northwesterly course may have been its cross-country deployment to a new home with a group of young American airmen in training at the beginnings of an American air force.
Bob Stieg
Millwood
(0) comments
