I was disappointed in a recent opinion piece you published ("The Dems Malthusian push"). It is an absurd overstretch for anyone to perceive the quest for climate solutions as an effort to regulate the size of American families. That is simply not what this is about. Nobody is going to kick anyone's door down and force them to take contraceptives at gunpoint.
Can we discuss the real issues of climate change? It is about how much carbon we put into the sky, which comes from the fossil fuels we burn. This is not news. Scientists have known this for 100 years. Conservatives are invited to propose ways to reduce carbon emissions that preserve market freedom, such as carbon fees and dividends. Changing the topic to imaginary fertility threats may feel good, but it is not going keep Americans under the age of 40 willing to vote GOP. Those younger voters know that climate change is real.
(4) comments
Exactly. Young people vote
Not that much.
I am hoping 2020 proves you wrong. We'll see
And the Dems want the dead and illegal aliens to vote too.
