Reaping what you sow
Demonstrating acts of kindness, respect and generosity towards our fellow man literally means you can expect the same towards you, only two-fold. However, the same is true when you treat your fellow man with disrespect, contempt and unparalleled rudeness. After last night’s childish acts of disrespect towards our country, our constitution and our sitting president, Nancy Pelosi ... reap the whirlwind.
David Eddy is a Middletown resident.
