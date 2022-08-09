On Aug. 6, an Open Forum was published in The Star voicing opposition to preserving Civil War battlefields. I have been reluctant to reply to the opinion because I wasn't sure if such short-sighted and misinformed gibberish warranted a reply.
I belong to the American Battlefield Trust. Since its inception in 1987, we have saved over 55,000 acres of Civil War, Revolutionary War and the War of 1812 battlefield land. This was land that was scheduled for both residential and commercial development. In many cases, the land was saved because the developers themselves saw the "big picture" and agreed to sell the land to the ABT at a greatly reduced price.
All of these battlefields represent land that our ancestors, i.e. North, South, Native American, British, French, German, Irish, African American, fought and died on. These saved lands are outdoor museums that can be visited by generations to come. Lands where great deeds abide and where our nation was created. They tell a story when you walk over them. If those lands were developed, vital American stories would be lost forever.
The 55,000 acres we have saved is only the beginning.
Benjamin Franklin once said that "a little knowledge is a dangerous thing." It appears his axiom applies to some people today just as it did during Franklin's time.
Stan Daywalt
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.