Reasons to vote for Richard Bell
I have known Richard Bell since shortly after I moved to Winchester 24 years ago. I have constantly been impressed with his sincerity and dedication to the city since that time.
Mr. Bell has consistently demonstrated his determination to get things done since I have lived here. When he sees a need, he doesn’t just complain, he does something about it. And he doesn’t rest until he gets results. Richard Bell is the one we all need advocating for the betterment of our beloved city.
Mr. Bell’s legacy of public service is as impressive as his prior 22-year military service. He has served on many different local boards and committees during his 25 years in Winchester. This experience locally and in the military has equipped him with the knowledge and tools necessary to be an effective leader. Whether advocating for our public schools, expanded housing options or public green space for all to enjoy, he will work tirelessly to get results. For example, Mr. Bell was instrumental in bringing the Green Circle to Winchester, after many years of effort. If elected, he will work to further expand those outdoor resources and interconnected pathways that make our community a special place to live and play.
If you care about the future of our city and all our citizens as I do, elect Richard Bell to City Council. He will work tirelessly to make Winchester a better place to live, work and play.
