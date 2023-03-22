I am writing this letter to openly thank Commissioner of Revenue Seth Thatcher, Opequon District Supervisor Bob Wells, Gainesboro District Supervisor Candidate Kevin Kenney, and Sheriff Lenny Millholland for exhibiting true servant leadership and running for these respective offices later this year.
They all represent Frederick First, and are non-partisan, independent-minded individuals campaigning to bring back civility and decorum to local government.
I have had the privilege of knowing and working with these individuals on a professional as well as personal level. I have witnessed first-hand how each of them works tirelessly for the greater good of our wonderful community as well as for all our citizens.
This year, more than ever, it is important to get to know the person running for office versus the party he or she represents.
The aforementioned candidates have long track records of community service to our area, giving of their time, talents, and treasures.
And just as importantly, they have a history of building up, not tearing down others along the way.
I encourage everyone to do their due diligence and vote for who you believe are the right people to lead our county to a brighter future.
Jay Foreman
Stephens City
