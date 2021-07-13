A response to "What’s the difference?" letter to the editor published in the July 12 paper.
I think I can clarify why statues of George Washington and others of our Founding Fathers don’t qualify for immediate removal as have the statues of other “distinguished Virginia citizens."
Lee and Jackson, among others, were participants in insurgency- civil war - against the United States (like the recent January 6th storming of our Capitol). George Washington, on the other hand, was among the Founding Fathers of our country and, yes, like many others, held slaves.
One can certainly argue the many nuances regarding removal of statutes and the renaming of streets, buildings and the like. But I think rebellion against the United States should be disqualifying!
Wayne Keeler
Frederick County
