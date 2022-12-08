The following is in response to Bernard Swope’s Dec. 7 Open Forum, "An appropriate response to progressivism's message."
The claim that the switch to renewable energy is a “lethal thrust" to capitalism is the opposite of the facts. This year, capitalism in action by the numerous U.S. electrical power companies is resulting in 46% of the new capacity being solar, 17% wind, and 11% batteries. That's in addition to 21% gas and 5% nuclear (reference: Energy Information Agency).
Far from the “defunding the military,” the 2022 federal budget included $777.7 billion for the military. Since the claim that progressives “control (the) political agenda, education, media, and press” imparts superpowers to them, perhaps they should wear capes.
David Goodwin
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.