The following is in response to the September 16 Open Forum by Bernard Swope.
Despite climate change deniers’ simple declarations to the contrary, that carbon dioxide is a pollutant is settled science based on overwhelming scientific consensus from peer reviewed research. This has resulted in climate change deniers becoming so desperate that they fall back on the fear and hate generated by unfounded conspiracy theories.
Addressing the public health and environmental impacts of climate change is not a conspiracy for the “nationalization” of the electric power grid, nor to “destroy capitalism,” and nor will it “guarantee economic collapse and billions of deaths.”
David Goodwin
Frederick County
