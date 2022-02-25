A recent letter by Michael Byrnes provided incorrect and misleading information regarding AR-15-style rifles (modern sporting rifles).
His letter referred to them as “weapons of war” and stated that there are no other good reasons for them. On the contrary, AR-15 rifles are routinely used for hunting, target practice, and home defense.
They are not “weapons of war.” M4 rifles used by our military look similar to AR-15s, but are significantly different in size, specifications, and more importantly capabilities. M4s are shorter and are automatic weapons, meaning that the rifle can fire multiple times when the trigger is pulled.
AR-15s are semi-automatic and will only fire one shot each time the trigger is pulled. I have used automatic rifles in combat and know that a semi-automatic AR-15 does not possess adequate war-fighting capabilities. However, AR-15s are routinely used for hunting, target practice, and home defense. Hence, their popularity among patriotic defenders of the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution.
You cannot go to your local firearms store and walk out with an automatic rifle. They are strictly controlled by the Government’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
Like his anti-2nd Amendment peers, Mr. Byrnes provides misleading and incorrect information regarding AR-15s. Anti-2nd Amendment folks believe that if they continually impart misleading and incorrect information, people will come to believe it. However, continuing to provide such incorrect information does not make it true.
If readers want correct information, please talk to people who are familiar with AR-15 modern sporting rifles.
Glenn White
Cross Junction
