The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah wishes to thank the entire Shenandoah Valley region for helping us complete another record-setting year. Despite the challenges and disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation achieved new records for both donations received and grants distributed during the recently completed year.
The CFSNV received donations totaling more than $3 million during the year. These contributions helped the foundation distribute 135 separate grants from agency and donor-advised funds totaling more than $522,000 to nonprofit agencies. The foundation has now distributed more than $2.355 million in total grants and scholarships. By year's end the CFNSV's total investment assets increased from $6.521 million to more than $9.195. Over the period 2018-2020 the CFNSV now has almost doubled its investment asset total.
With continued support from this generous community, the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley looks forward to increasing its ability to positively impacted the overall quality of life throughout our region. Thank you again our friends and supporters across our valley.
