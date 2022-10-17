If one wanted to construct a template for an excellent public servant, they’d only have to look to Richard Bell.
The entire time he, his wife and three children have lived here, Richard has dived into activities to make Winchester a better place to live. He was involved in the creation of the Green Circle Trail project, continuing to its now near completion. He has served on the Winchester Board of Architectural Review, the Economic Development Authority (a period as chairman), two full terms on the Winchester School Board (a period as chairman), etc.
Having known Richard most of his time here, both personally and professionally, I can say he and his family are what makes communities successful. Integrity and commitment. A little-known fact is that the entire time Richard has been on council, he has donated his entire $9,000 per year council salary to community non-profits/charities that focus on poverty, literacy, wellness, teaching and community health.
He’s always available to address any citizen’s concerns, whether from Ward 1 or other wards.
With his 20-plus year naval officer’s experience and education background in housing and architecture, he has an in-depth knowledge to contribute to the severe affordable housing situation Winchester currently faces. We need Richard’s continuing presence on City Council. Ward 1 voters — please consider casting your ballot for Richard Bell for Ward 1 on City Council.
Early voting is ongoing with Election Day on Nov. 8. Thank you!
Catherine Shore
Winchester
