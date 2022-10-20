Family. Community. Progress.
Mr. Evan Clark is seeking reelection as Ward 2’s City Council representative. He has served on the Winchester City Council since 2006 and is a 32-year member of the Winchester community. His neighbors know him, Ward 2 knows him, and they are his family. Mr. Clark cares for people with generosity.
I will share that for more than a decade I have known Mr. Clark, and he has unapologetically advocated for his community of Ward 2. Mr. Clark is well-liked and is an established member of Ward 2 and the Winchester area community.
The community has benefited from many projects taken on by Mr. Clark over the past terms of his appointment. Friendship Park plants serve as riparian buffers to cultivate water run off; a sound choice for protecting our environment (as required by regulatory agencies). Sidewalks have been put in, allowing residents to walk safely to local grocery and pharmacy stores. Community access to essential needs have been improved.
Progress takes dedication and familiarity with local government procedures. Mr. Clark has been an independent voice on the council, who speaks from his heart for the benefit of his community on many occasions. The experience Mr. Clark has is invaluable to advocating projects through city government progress.
Mr. Clark is doing what representatives are expected to do. He is a member of the local community and actively engaged with those he serves.
I support the reelection of Mr. Evan Clark to represent Ward 2 on the City Council. Please vote on Nov. 8.
Ann Rodgers
Winchester
