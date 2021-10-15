I have been a citizen member of the Frederick County finance committee since 2013. During my years of service, I have had the honor of working alongside Judy McCann-Slaughter.
When I was first appointed to the committee, Judy was also a citizen member. Once elected as a supervisor, she has continued her service on this committee as its chair. Judy demonstrates a sincere commitment to Frederick County taxpayers in her diligence and research to obtain a working knowledge of county finances. She takes a common sense conservative approach to work through a budget process and conduct the financial business of the county. Judy shows her support of our public safety and education, while doing so in a fiscally responsible manner.
In addition to her dedication to service on the board and related committees, Judy takes the time to educate our youngest citizens on governmental process and procedures. She has spoken to many scouting and youth organizations to help them complete requirements for educational and merit badge purposes. She understands the importance of planting the seeds to develop our future leaders. I respectfully ask Stonewall District voters to show your support for Judy on Nov. 2.
Angela Wiseman
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.