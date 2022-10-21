Reelect Richard Bell
I have been a neighbor of Richard Bell since 1999. It is a privilege to have him represent Ward 1. He has been a valuable part of our community and a reliable source for our growth in Winchester, from the schools to our historic preservations.
I am writing in support for his continuance in our ward and encourage everyone to vote for Richard Bell.
