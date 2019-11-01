After performing the duties of sheriff for 16 years with 12 years as the sheriff of Winchester and four as our sheriff in Frederick County, the Republican party and its members would have you believe Lenny Millholland is not capable of performing this duty anymore.
He has run scandal-free offices for 16 years and holds himself and his officers to a moral standard that many people will never achieve. He has more than 40 years of experience as a law enforcement officer.
He offers himself to the people of Frederick like no individual I have ever met; you will find him out in the county seven days a week at events and fundraisers and not just during an election year either. Some people say he is in the eye of the public too much and find fault in that, but I would rather have a people’s sheriff any day of the week instead of one that will be in the pocket of a political party.
He has proposed a budget each year that has been approved by the Board Of Supervisors, which has the final say on this budget and not Sheriff Millholland as others would have you believe. Yes, it has probably gone up from years past. Which budget in the county hasn’t especially when you inherent a department that needs upgrades on aging vehicles and equipment to protect our residents as our population continues to grow?
As a resident, I always want the best person for the job, not a political party, and I would trust that you would too so I encourage you to ask the people who would know best. The officers who serve under his administration and see what they will tell you, not our elected officials who only have the interest of themselves in mind for staying in good graces with the Republican Party for their next election.
In closing, Lenny Millholland has brought our Sheriff's Office to a better place than when he took office. He runs as an Independent with no affiliation to the Democratic or Republican party, as it should be, as politics has no place in a law enforcement agency. He will lead by example and develop a police force residents can take pride in and hold accountable.
(2) comments
I agree voters should pick the best candidate based on facts. I agree he is out in the community this year but as they say nobody is minding the store. His felony arrests are down 37% and his budget is up by $4,000,000. I am sure employees like him.
I would ask if he is not political then why, in his official role as the Sheriff of Frederick County did Millholland fully and enthusiastically endorse and influenced voters to vote for Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring in 2017.
Millholland asks Why would I be accused of being against the 2nd amendment? The answer is because as our Sheriff you strongly endorsed Attorney General Mark Herring in 2013 & 2017 and Herring works daily to erode the 2nd amendment. He is currently asking for a law that would require a current full background check for buying ammunition along with a full list of other measures he wants to implement. Herring is also running for Gov. in 2020.
I care more about who you endorse as our Sheriff than what you might personally believe. Millholland is a politician and has been effective at evading the real issues. Poor Management but photo ops every day. I believe he needs to retire again, 40 years and 4 terms is enough.
Lenny is a democrat, endorsed by the winchester democratic party, sides with Northam on many issues. Lenny used the independent title to get elected because he couldnt win as a democrat in Frederick County.
Does this make Lenny a bad person and incapable of doing his job? Most likely not but we gotta reel in the spending in the department and hes yet to announce a plan for that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.