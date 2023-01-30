I would like to add some context to your article dated Jan. 23, "Frederick supervisors deny CUP for humanitarian aid office."
A major user of this facility was to be the longstanding non-profit organization, Church World Service (CWS). CWS established a sub-office in Winchester in 2021 to help resettle thoroughly vetted refugees seeking a new life for themselves and their families. The sub-office’s first months were hectic, particularly after the sudden evacuation of tens of thousands of pro-American Afghans in August of 2021 — over 100 of these refugees, many of them families with young children, have settled here since then.
Aided by the hard work of CWS staff, as well as by a tireless group of local volunteers, these “new neighbors” are quickly becoming a contributing part of our community. They work at hitherto unfulfilled jobs in our factories and offices. They patronize local businesses. They are studying English. The children are attending our schools. While displacement to a new land is never easy, a small, active city such as Winchester with its booming economy and vibrant history has much to offer as the U.S. seeks to respond nationally and locally to the global refugee crisis.
Remember that it’s not just the refugees who benefit. We also gain through the enrichment and diversification of our community. But to fully succeed, CWS needs to count on reasonable local government attention to support for their efforts. Sadly, this was not the case with the Frederick County Board of Supervisors' vote on January 11.
Mark Lore
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.