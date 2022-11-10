As we near the start of another budget season, the Board of Supervisors is already dredging up the same old attacks on our public schools. At their last meeting, we learned much about the purpose — and cost! — of additional audits on the school system. Before the Supervisors drag us down this road, I think that the taxpayers of Frederick County should be aware of a few things.
Since the embarrassing display earlier this year, the supervisors have not requested any meetings with the School Board or the schools’ finance department. They have not directed the county’s Finance Department to find answers to the litany of last-minute questions around the infamous ESSER funds of last year. The county did not provide any guidance to the schools on what the supervisors would want in a budget document until two weeks ago. Additionally, the supervisors select the auditing company for both the schools and the county and have been using these companies for years, yet somehow these assurances are good enough for the county but not for the schools.
Actions speak louder than words. The supervisors have done plenty of damage with their words but have done nothing with their actions to rebuild this community or the relationship between the two boards. The Board of Supervisors would like nothing more than for the voters of Frederick County to forget their conduct from last year, but if you believe that Frederick County deserves better, as I do, then we must not forget.
Christie Jett
Cross Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.