When I was growing up the biggest threat to our country was “communism and Russia.” You may remember, as I do, participating in bomb drills where we would hide under our school desks (for what worthwhile reason I’m still not sure).
Things have come full circle. Now the biggest threat to our country is home-grown – it’s the Republican Party. They know that most Americans reject their failed policies of greed, lying, racism and distrust, so they turn to voter suppression to try and override the expressed will of the people. Ever since the last presidential election, which itself was the subject of unfounded lies and accusations leading to sedition, hundreds of voter suppression bills have been put on the table by Republican legislators. In Arizona, for example, legislation is under consideration that would allow the state legislature to nullify a free and valid election and pick the winner themselves.
America used to stand for free and fair elections and a peaceful transfer of power following those elections. Almost 300,000 members of our “Greatest Generation” died in World War II to save democracy and preserve our sacred right to a free vote. The Republicans are willing to throw away that which our forefathers died for and take down our way of government. It’s scary, disgusting and puts at risk all that this country stands for. Reject voter suppression in any form. Make voting in our elections simple, free and trusted.
Not mine, but relevant. If gun purchases were scheduled like voting.
You are allowed to buy a gun once every two years.
You will buy this gun on one Tuesday in November
You will have to wait in line between 6 am and 7 pm
You will have to show multiple forms of IDs
No one can give you water while you wait.
Oh, for crying out loud. There was no fraudulent election. Was there the normal glitches? Machine error? Human error? Occasional mischief? Absolutely! And it happens in every election, is fixed, repaired, and would not affect an outcome.
I suppose you don’t want me going down the litany of Trump criminals trying to cheat, dump ballots, etc, do you? The wailing of the Republican parties in Georgia and, especially, Arizona is becoming embarrassing. Biden won/Trump lost. 8 million Americans decided Trump was Not doing a good job. An occasional glitch in a voting system isn’t changing that.
As for Hunter Biden, why does he bother you so? Who cares? I don’t give him a second thought and he’s not the president. If he cheated on his taxes the law will catch up. Let the law work.
It's all they have.
Yes, Cavalier, it’s all they have. All these “new” laws are based on the assumption of massive voter fraud. Obviously, the poor, minorities, Black Baptists, or anyone not Republican can’t win without massive cheating.
Those of us with half a brain cell know there was no massive fraud or really fraud of any kind other than the normal glitches I listed previously.
What’s really shocking is how many normal and, ai assume reasonably intelligent people continue shrieking the lies and conspiracies of a 74 year old man/child, immature poor loser. They have allowed their own lives to be caught up in the psychosis of a sick, childish, man. Even Republicans deserve better than that.
I'd love to know the reasoning behind ensuring the validity of a ballot is voter suppression. When you allow more people or processes in between the person voting and the ballot box, you increase the chance for fraud. You are adding unnecessary variables into the system. In-person voting with a Federally Issued Photo ID is by far the best way. Nobody gets in between the voter and their ballot. People need help getting to the polls? The government should provide transportation for them. Overseas in the military? Set up a polling station on the base they are serving on. Not currently in the state you need to vote in? Tough. Plan better.
So we will be establishing polling places overseas? Exactly how will those ballots get returned to the correct jurisdictions on time? Every military votes is still counted in their home district, not some central Federal ballot box.
You want a photo ID? Cool. How difficult do you want to make it to obtain one? Are you good with a national ID?
Duh, how about restricting voting polls in minority communities thus making it difficult for those people to get to the polls. How about one drop box in Houston-a Democrat stronghold-for millions of people. Minorities and the poor often have transportation problems and Republicans aren’t going to help. In Georgia, the legislature wants to make it against the law, let me repeat that, Against the law for churches to help their parishioners fill out voting applications on Sunday. I’ll be curious to see how well that one holds up in court.
At least be honest. Even Trump mouthed off that with lots of mail in voting, Republicans would never win. Why is that? Could it be you’re simply out of touch with who and what the United States really is?
The Republicans are a racist bigoted narrow minded party and will do anything it can to prevent minorities from voting or making it difficult to vote. They claim a base of far right Christians, Catholics, Evangelicals. Yet, Matthew’s 25 Chapter is long forgotten.
Nobody should fill out a voting application except the person doing the voting. Who restricted voting polls in minority communities? If they didn't have many polling places, chances are they don't have a very large population. I wouldn't say that's restrictive at all. You find racism and bigotry where you want to find it, not where it actually is.
There were multiple states, Georgia most notably, where polling places were eliminated for "various reasons", forcing people to stand in longer lines, discouraging voting.
However, I don't think you really want to get in to the weeds over this, do you? Because you have never seen racism, it obviously doesn't exist.
And, Georgia wants to make it against the law to hand out a bottle of water (non partisan) to people standing in long lines created by closing polling stations. Of course, how would we expect decent laws from the kind of voters who elect the likes of Marjory Taylor Green? I want to talk to and hear from the Republicans-50% of the party-who support Joe Biden’s Covid Relief Package. Please, no QAnons or conspiracy nut cases. I want someone with a brain cell.
"Who restricted voting polls in minority communities? If they didn't have many polling places, chances are they don't have a very large population"
Oh Please. A simple search engine inquiry using your exact same words produces millions of hits, only one of which is this notable example in Texas: "The analysis finds that the 50 counties that gained the most Black and Latinx residents between 2012 and 2018 closed 542 polling sites, compared to just 34 closures in the 50 counties that have gained the fewest black and Latinx residents"
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/mar/02/texas-polling-sites-closures-voting
Thus it is absolutely unequivocal that voter suppression is actively conducted, especially in the South, notably in Texas and Georgia, and almost universally by Republicans. To state otherwise is wishful thinking at its worst. You're right; racism and bigotry is right where we find it.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Helping with filling out applications is not doing it. And why would the Republican legislature aim for these churches if it wasn’t to make things difficult for Black voters?
Because if Trump had won, there would be none of this. When almost 8 million people vote for Biden and not Trump, that isn’t voter fraud. It’s voters changing their minds or simply voting for the better candidate. Only Republicans have made this complicated, childish, and outright silly. Grow up.
Really? Please say what you really mean. Voter suppression has many features. First and foremost is to trick the voter with false or suppressed information. So the Dims suppressed the Hunter Biden story. Their lackys suppressed any favorable story about our President, and they issued hourly hate stories turning people against each other. 10% of the Biden voters said that story would have changed their votes away from Biden. Is that not voter suppression? The truth behind this story is they don't want honest voting. No IDs, vote for the dead, and they will send in proxies to vote for you incase you don't feel like voting. From Tammany Hall to Kennedy's election by the Chicago Mafia in a squeaker to this election by ballots hidden out of sight under a table, the Dims know every possible way there is to cheat. Count every vote they say. Then why did we find Trump ballots shredded or thrown away? No this is stupid propaganda to push the Dims right to cheat.
Yes, Sparks, tell us again how intelligent you are while disproving on a daily basis that you aren't. What do you say to Sidney Powell saying "no reasonable person" would have believed what she said, which is what you parrot every time you get a chance. And "dims" aren't too "dim" if they managed to pull this whole scheme off, now are they? You need a new tinfoil hat.
👽. I think it’s the tin foil hat! 😂. I don’t think I really need to remind anyone with a brain cell that Trump starting his lies and conspiracies a year ago. “If I don’t win, they will have to.....”. cheat, steal the election, practice voter fraud. Pick one. He was already a childish loser and liar.
Why do you continue to cling to Trump and his disgusting toadies. There are Republicans out there with decency, honesty, and a sense of public service. Why do you continue with the Trump a........s kissers. Even Trump supporters deserve to know the truth: this stolen election nonsense is a boldface lie. They deserve the truth.
One defense against Republican attempts to undermine our democracy is to elect Democrats to state and local offices. Virginia has important elections this year and we need to elect Democrats to protect the easy access to voting that Virginia now enjoys.
Suppression is the only solution left to a minority party who caters to a minority racist base. They are fighting the fact that America isn't "white" anymore. It's America. They've left it behind in search of greed, blaming political correctness, aka, the golden rule, for their failure.
👍. Having been voting for 50 years, both Republican and Democrat, this is Not the Republican Party nor would I wish ever again to be associated with it. What use to be be low taxes and small government is now support of an incompetent former childish president and liar, racism, voter suppression, and appeasing the National Rifle Association.
Yes, Mr. Byrnes. Yes indeed!
