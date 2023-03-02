Remembering Donna Carpenter’s impact
My wife, Donna Carpenter, died on January 29, 2023. Our community lost a wonderful person who created change in our area.
In 1987, Donna was hired as the director of The Laurel Center, originally called The Shelter for Abused Women. The Shelter was in an old two-story house. At that time, there was only Donna, another employee, and night managers, as well as two bedrooms to house families. But Donna had vision.
Donna expanded The Shelter to include sexual assault, community training, counseling, and assistance for abused men. Donna sought grants and donations to continue to expand outreach, programming, and increase staff. Because of Donna’s leadership and the growth of The Shelter, she was able to purchase the building next to the shelter to add shelter spaces and counseling rooms. The Shelter became well known. Women and men knew where to come for help.
Later, Donna envisioned an even more expanded center for DV/SA. The goal was to open a new building that would further accommodate expanding needs, and thus The Laurel Center was born and built. The new building is beautiful and is a reminder to me of her hard work throughout the years. Donna retired with me in 2015 and never physically worked in the new building, but her dreams of continued growth and service can be seen as you drive by The Laurel Center. Donna is the reason the program is what it is today. She will be forever missed.
Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.