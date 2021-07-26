This past week I lost a great friend in George Curry. We started and coached the McDonald's Women's softball team for 20 years that was highly successful on a state and national level. But a greater accomplishment is that George and I were members on the committee that established the Ed Barksdale Wing of the Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame. George was one of the original members and I was the representative for the JAA. We had several meetings along with other alumni of Douglas High School to form this honored hall for student athletes, contributors and coaches. I think that this means the most of all of George's athletic career. I knew George for 50 years and I think that this was probably one of his greatest accomplishments to serve on that committee. So having coached with him for over 20 years I would like for him to be remembered for this accomplishment. And as I have said in another article, your journey is over and I know that all of your friends and family will always remember your joy and smile. Rest in peace my friend.
Garnett Miller
Aiken, South Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.