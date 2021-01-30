Remembering Mrs. Hart
I rarely speak for a group as diverse as the Handley High School Class of ‘73, but I feel confident in expressing the love and respect we all share for Mrs. Elizabeth H. Hart and the sadness we feel upon learning that she has passed away. Mrs. Hart was our guidance counselor and class sponsor, a mentor, and a friend.
Mrs. Hart’s enthusiasm for all things Handley was legendary. But frankly, it is people such as she who make Handley a special place in our hearts.
We, as a class, have an opportunity to honor Mrs. Hart’s memory and to help some deserving students and teachers. Her family has requested that donations be made to the Winchester Education Foundation. Readers of The Star are undoubtedly aware of the great work this group has done for Winchester Public Schools.
I encourage my fellow class members to give, as you are able, to this organization. It is convenient to contribute online at winchestereducationfoundation.org. Not because we need recognition, but because we want to show how much Mrs. Hart meant to us, when you submit your donation, type “Handley Class of ‘73” in the blank alongside your first name. Together, we can make an impact on someone’s life, just as Mrs. Hart did throughout her career.
Our condolences to our classmate Robyn Hart Schroth and her family, and our thanks to her for sharing her mom with us during our formative years. We are all proud and grateful to have been Mrs. Hart’s kids.
Charlie Miller
Crozet
