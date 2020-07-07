Remove all Monument Avenue statues
I was reading the Thursday edition of The Star and saw where the statue of Stonewall Jackson was removed from Monument Avenue in Richmond. Well, if they are removing the Confederate statues, then they should remove ALL statues on Monument Avenue including the statue of Arthur Ashe because it is a embarrassment to me. What is good for the goose is good for the gander.
Omer Middleton Winchester
And just why is the Arthur Ashe statue an "embarrassment?" Did he do something unworthy? Illegal? Did he commit treason? Did he make his living on the backs of enslaved humans? Just asking.
