I am writing in response to the Oct. 19 article, "Lawyer: Move racist statue or move trial."
Seeing that this statue near the Clarke County Courthouse's is seen as a racist figure towards many African Americans, it should be taken down. This statue was erected to honor the myth of states' rights instead of preserving slavery is one of the large problems of this statue.
This statue is a symbol created by the interactions of the south and southern sympathizers, as they continue creating the myth that the south’s main fight was to maintain the states’ rights while they were trying to preserve slavery. The statue also has racist connotations as it was created in the Jim Crow era when Americans experienced racial segregation and unfair treatment.
The Monument Committee wants to keep the statue and instead add symbols of African American history in the area of the court. That would not impact anything, as the symbols would just be contradicted by the statue, potentially making African Americans feel like they should not be in the particular area. An African American standing trial nearby the monument would make them feel uncomfortable, and could potentially put them at a disadvantage.
Overall, the statue should be removed as it provides an unnecessary symbol for people.
Vrisan Lakhani
Winchester
