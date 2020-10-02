Now that Amy Coney Barrett has been nominated for the Supreme Court, it might be wise to really look at the motive of the Republican Party and their platform. For the past 50 years, 49 of those years have had a majority of Republican appointed justices. Roe v. Wade has not been overturned. Yet, like a carnival conman, the Republican Party keeps hawking pro life. In fact, the platform of the Republican Party is not pro-life. They cut taxes for corporations and the wealthy, cut food stamps and other safety net programs leaving the poor helpless and desperate and children hungry, gut environmental protection laws, restart federal executions, and work to destroy any decent health care help for the working poor or disadvantaged. Where is any of this life affirming?
The Republican Party keeps promising after a half-century to to enact pro-life measures. They tell far right conservatives, evangelicals, and Catholics this lie to buy their vote. Trump is a pathological liar, wouldn't know an abortion if it hit him in the face, and certainly doesn't respect women.
Vote for decency, and honestly, and morality. Vote for Vice President Joe Biden. There are other ways to help end abortion and supporting the Republican Party is not one of them.
(7) comments
The Democratic Party is not really pro-America.
It really is unfortunate that a private medical matter became a political football. It should not be a "left vs right" issue, because people on both sides "get them" and are "against them." Don't be a one issue voter for petesake. And a justice should not rule on personal beliefs. Praise be.
"Vote for decency, and honestly, and morality. Vote for Vice President Joe Biden."
Thanks for the morning laugh! I could understand if someone disliked Trump enough to not vote for him... BUT to promote Biden as a "decent" alternative? Oh, my! [lol] If you really valued what you claim to value, you'd be brave enough to vote 3rd party...
There are many aspects of conservative pro-life voters that you seem confused about. We too feel let down by our politicians on both sides. We, despite our wishes for real change regarding the lives of the unborn, have been let down time and time again, this is true. We have been told that reversing Roe v. Wade is not possible. But anyone with open eyes can see what’s happening. Through the years we have seen a procedure that was mentioned even by President Clinton to be something that would be only needed in rare situations be turned into abortion at will even up to the end of the third trimester. We have listened through the years to the liberals who believe that the developing human is anything but human as they have described it in many different ways to make people believe that it’s not truly a life. A human life. So, Ms. Conk, please direct your lectures about morality elsewhere. Most conservatives have their priorities and morality in sync.
Leftists are simply incapable of understanding conservatism on any level and, being Leftists, they can only mock, jeer, or denigrate that which they cannot understand.
Oh I think you win the mock, jeer, and denigrate award. You do it all the time with your sweeping pronouncements
"priorities and morality in sync" If you say so, but I don't personally see a lot of morality in the party of former conservatives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.