"But in Congress, the debate seems to have been suspended."
Actually, no.
The House passed a bill requiring enhanced background checks in February. Last month three gun control bills came out of committee and will probably pass and be sent to the Senate.
The problem is simply that the Republican leadership in the Senate refuses to put these bills to a vote. Mitch McConnell says he won't put anything to a vote that the POTUS won't sign. The truth is he doesn't want Republican senators going on record against gun-control legislation that the public overwhelming supports (89 percent on background checks).
(4) comments
Again there are already background checks. Enforce the laws already on the books and quit trying to make new ones. Red flag laws?? Whose idea of what is a red flag. Dems and liberals don't want legal firearm ownership they want confiscation. So why is my life not as important as theirs. They pursue their daily lives with armed security. Guess if these new laws are going to make everyone so safe they won't need security anymore. Right. Get over yourselves , it won't work. Quit beating the proverbial dead horse
The horse is far from dead, I think. The left seems to be horrified that the horse of the 2nd Amendment (the overwhelming majority of gun owners are law abiding and legal) still gallops along. It even looks like the left is upset that the horse of the 1rst Amendment still gallops along, the leftist viewpoint being that only they have freedom of speech...everyone else is dangerous.
I'm part of the 11%.
Exactly.
