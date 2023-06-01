How radical has the shift in the Republican Party been to the extreme right in the last 40 or so years?
Let’s look to the not-so-distant past. When Richard Nixon ran in 1968, the party platform had all sorts of things modern righties clutch their pearls over and scream “woke!”
Then, the Republicans would “recommend that the states remove unreasonable requirements, residence and otherwise, for voting in presidential elections.”
When minorities expressed their discontent and anger, especially in the wake of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, the response was, “The Republican Party strongly advocates measures to alleviate and remove the frustrations that contribute to riots.”
The party cared about the environment, saying in its platform, “Air and water pollution, already acute in many areas, require vigorous state and federal action ...” It may shock some to know that the Environmental Protection Agency was founded during the Nixon administration in 1970.
That party supported the “enactment of legislation to control indiscriminate availability of firearms.” Yep. Republicans supported gun control.
One final example because of limited space — but there are more available — “The principles of the 1965 Immigration Act — non-discrimination against national origins, reunification of families, and selective support for the American labor market have our unreserved backing.”
Now, Republicans advocate voting barriers, lambast expressing discontent with inequality in our society, deny evidence of environmental issues, actively promote the “indiscriminate availability of firearms," and loathe everything about the 1965 Immigration Act.
Republicans were “woke!” Who knew? I guess “conservatism” really has changed. Pity.
Jay Gillispie
Stephens City
