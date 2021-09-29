Residents are lucky for its Public Services office The City of Winchester is indeed fortunate to have staff and employees who have such high standards. Police and firefighters are often lauded for their skill and courage, but the “quiet ones” are often overlooked. Members of Public Service, a department headed by Perry Eisenach, is one group often taken for granted and overlooked. These are the people that care for your sidewalks, mitigate water problems and work with Animal Control to help rescue a cat caught in a storm drain. Each member of the department that has helped our community has been knowledgeable, courteous, and helpful. The next time one or more of this group is serving in you area, take the time to say “thank you.” They deserve it. Frances Orr Winchester
