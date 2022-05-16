Thank you for the wonderful animal stories in the May 14 paper. They were very warm and uplifting. The homeless man and his dog who both now have their own home. The young giraffe at the San Diego Zoo born with bent legs who was put into braces. The world's tallest dog at 7 feet with his loving owner.
However, the final animal article in the paper on the last page, was appalling. It was about a cat that was attacked by dogs that two "boys" (aged 17 & 12) were walking. According to The Associated Press article, these "boys" decided to let the dogs loose on the cat, "Buddy." Thankfully Buddy was taken to a veterinary emergency hospital where Dr. Katie Venanzi DVM and her staff were barely able to save this mauled cat. The surveillance camera video shows the 'boys' encourage the dogs to attack Buddy the cat.
Where and what are the parents of these boys teaching their children? That for a bit of "fun" it is OK for your dog to maul a smaller, weaker animal. What if it had been a small young child sitting there. Do the right thing and teach your children to respect all living things.
Kat Kelley
Winchester
