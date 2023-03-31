Karen Ridings’ March 27 Open Forum, “Truth and facts are important,” attacked my March 23 Open Forum, “Waiting for another shoe to drop,” and me. Please avoid personal attacks that might mirror the attacker. The issue is Ms. Ridings’ factual ignorance.
1. Ms. Ridings stated America’s “governed by … laws that no one is above.” Poppycock. Theoretically, “yes.” In reality, we have two legal systems: One prosecuting Trump and MAGA, and another protecting the Bidens. Ridings’ description of Jan. 6 is incomplete, outdated.
2. Her Christian values describe a “love, peace …” feel good Jesus. She “has trouble squaring [my] thoughts about what a good Christian should value with what Jesus taught …” Try adding sin, repentance, salvation, resurrection, heaven and hell. It squares.
3. Concerning COVID vaccines, I was addressing the increase in unexplained deaths, disabilities, and injuries since the vaccine mandates.
4. The border is a congressional issue, but without Congress, Trump dwindled illegal immigration. Biden doesn’t enforce immigration laws so fentanyl deaths climb.
5. Ms. Ridings asked, “CCP? Do you mean China?” No. I separate the oppressive Chinese Communist Party, that 90 million-plus member transnational criminal organization from the 1.4 billion Chinese who yearn to be free. Also, Russian brutality is irrelevant to why America supports Ukraine.
Ms. Ridings, please stop the name-calling and become better informed.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby resides in Frederick County
