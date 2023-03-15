KELLY RICKER
A recent letter to the editor accused Kevin Kenney of being biased in his decisions concerning schools because he is employed by Frederick County Public Schools.
Since the letter writer has never met or spoken to him, I assume this is just propaganda that is being put out in the universe for the purpose of keeping the swirl of chaos going that surrounds that group.
Kevin is out speaking with the residents, talking with them about their concerns and letting them know where he stands on issues, and they hear it from him. He is and has always been “independent” in his stance on any issue, not stating a party mantra.
I believe that the movement of change that Kevin Kenney and Frederick First are offering the residents of Gainesboro in the April 11 Special Election and in the November general election is a threat to the Republican Party. Frederick First is a threat to the Republicans because it is about letting the people be independent in their decision — not just a party decision that will give the same mantra but not much in forward movement. Frederick County is growing, and we have to grow with it in a positive way.
Kevin Kenney is a good man who has lived, worked and raised a family in Gainesboro and Frederick County. His loyalty is true and strong to do what is best for Gainesboro. He is the positive change that Gainesboro and the Board of Supervisors need.
On April 11, get out and let your voice be heard. Gainesboro is ready to be “independent” of party politics. Kevin Kenney and Frederick First are the beginning of that positive change.
If you would like to talk to Kevin about your concerns and hear where he stands on issues, he will be at the new Backseat Events Center on Saturday, March 18 from 2-4 p.m.
