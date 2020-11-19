Response to ‘Curious in Stephens City’
In response to Mr. Ferguson’s opinion in the November 17th Winchester Star, I find as a nurse the topic on selling baby body parts disgusting and unnecessary! The entire world is trying to cope with the anxiety, fear, and great loss of life due to COVID and Mr. Ferguson wants to slander the governor of Virginia who is also a fine physician. In addition to misquoting what the governor stated about abortions, which is a woman’s decision, it is time to concentrate on some constructive and meaningful ideas to improve working together as a community. It is time to move on and not add to distasteful rhetoric. Honesty, I don’t know why the newspaper decided to publish his column.
Rosalie Lewis Winchester
