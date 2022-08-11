Response to ‘fossil fuel propaganda’
The following is in response to the Aug. 3 Open Forum, “Renewable energy cannot replace fossil fuel,” from Bernard Swope.
The fossil fuel propaganda figures cited for watts produced per area are for the size of the coal- and gas-fired power plants only. These figures misleadingly do not include the substantial amounts of land required to mine, store, and transport coal and required by gas wells, compressor stations, pipelines, and storage.
Some estimate deaths from coal use at 1 million per year worldwide. Even if these estimates are 10 times too high, is 100,000 per year somehow acceptable? The methane leaking from gas wells, lines, compressor stations, and storage is at least 28 times more potent of a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide (i.e., that gas is green is just more propaganda).
Curiously, claiming that energy is “unlimited” for non-renewable energy sources is incorrect, but is correct for renewable energy sources. Claiming that increased energy efficiency does not reduce energy consumption is also incorrect.
I worked on designs for an inherently safe nuclear reactor (accelerator-driven subcritical reactor) and for (Accelerator Transmutation of Waste) treatment of the high-level waste produced by nuclear reactors (untreated, this waste is dangerously radioactive for over 1 million years). Since renewable energy costs have significantly decreased, the cost of nuclear energy has become non-competitive, and both of these approaches add significant additional costs. Curiously, instead of renewable energy being claimed to be some kind of “planned demolition of capitalism,” renewable energy is simply a success story of capitalism in action.
David Goodwin Frederick County
