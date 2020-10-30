Response to Star Parker's column, Winchester Star, Oct. 29, 2020:
No one's religious freedom is being taken away. Although we do need to respond to this crisis in a responsible way to protect our loved ones, friends, co-workers, neighbors and all others we may come into contact with.
We can pray, read religious texts, discuss the reading with family, sing songs of praise and, attend online church services. Religion is a beautiful and historical construct of moral principles. One of which is our responsibility to others. A limiting of gatherings meant to protect us from unnecessary exposure to a new and sometimes deadly virus is not stopping anyone's religious freedom.
Matthew 6:5 King James Version and part of the Sermon on the Mount:
And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen by men.
Synagogues refers to any 'gathering place', I believe.
Similarly, Luke 18:9-14 The Parable of the Pharisee and the Tax Collector condemns a pharisee who seeks out the most prominent location in the Temple to pray.
Most importantly, almost all the world's religions hold kindness, responsibility and consideration of others as a moral imperative.
(1) comment
Thank you Ms. Vivanco. I agree. Religion can still be freely practiced in these Unites States. But some of the religious feel they should get special privileges; be exempted from public laws that benefit society at large. No one, not even religions or the religious should be above the law.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.