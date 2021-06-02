I work part time at a well-known tourist spot in Winchester, and despite the rainy Saturday and Sunday we experienced a ton of visiting tourists this weekend, including Monday, Memorial Day. Sadly we heard numerous complaints on Monday due to a lack of available open restaurants in town. Starting early Memorial Day morning these well-meaning, big spending tourists found extremely limited breakfast offerings. I know because I normally stop at at a local restaurant for a bagel on the way into work but found the crowd lined up outside too long to wait in. Strolling the Old Town Mall shortly after 5 p.m., I found the tourists to be right, as only one restaurant was open for business and it was jammed.
My question is, are we not prepared for the well-documented coming influx of tourists that are to be expected as COVID-19 recedes, people are free to travel, and we all seek to escape the former lockdown? Tourism is one of the lifebloods of our community, why were no restaurants open on the first holiday of the season? Can we not be more welcoming to these tourists and their full wallets? Summer is almost here, travel will be be more localized. Will you be ready restaurant operators on the mall ? Or will we be content to have these hungry visitors head to the chains and see all their meal money leave town and go to the big, corporate chains? Let's get open for business, now.
